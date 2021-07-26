Clark Atlanta University clears student balances amid pandemic woes

Clark Atlanta University announced in a news release on Friday, July, 23 that it will clear the balances of students who braved the school year in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. Specifically, students enrolled between the spring 2020 and summer 2021 will be privy to the school’s generous deed.

Since receiving substantial support from the federal government under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, CAU was more than able to assist its scholars who’ve undergone extreme emotional and financial difficulty.

“We understand these past two academic years have been emotionally and financially difficult on students and their families due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That is why we will continue to do all we can to support their efforts to complete their CAU education,” President George T. French Jr. said in the release.

He continued, “Their academic and professional future is important to me and the entire Clark Atlanta University family. We care about students and want to lighten their individual and family’s financial load so they can continue their journey in pursuing and attaining their educational and professional goals.”

French also wrote an open letter to CAU students on Thursday, July 22, where he praised them for showing the guts to navigate one of the most difficult times this country has ever seen.

“Not since the influenza pandemic of 1918 has our nation and the world experienced such repercussions of sickness, debilitation, and death,” he wrote. “I am personally thankful for your resilience, perseverance, and ‘find a way or make one’ attitudes.”