Dr. Boyce Watkins says Lil Nas X is ‘marketing sexual irresponsibility’

Lil Nas X takes pride in his sexuality and proudly kissed another man last month during the performance of his hit single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” at the BET Awards. He also dropped his new video “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow last week.

In the song “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X raps about his homosexuality and is sentenced to jail in the video. Once inside, the party begins and even includes a naked shower scene with all men doing a dance routine. Black activist Boyce Watkins took exception to the video and decided to address his issues with the “Old Time Road” hitmaker. While the video doesn’t target kids at all, Watkins believes the rapper is spreading a dangerous message about being promiscuous.

“#LilNasX isn’t fighting for gay rights. He’s marketing the sexual irresponsibility that’s causing young men to die from AIDS. Being gay is one thing, but being a super spreader is another. There’s nothing healthy or helpful about that video. Especially for children,” wrote Watkins.

The Georgia rapper wasn’t too happy with Watkins’ post and addressed him directly and even implied that he was homophobic.

“Y’all be silent as hell when n—–s dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women. But when I do anything remotely sexual i’m ‘being sexually irresponsible’ & ‘causing more men to die from aids’ y’all hate gay ppl and don’t hide it,” he wrote.

Lil Nas X also apparently had other intentions in mind when he shot the video and chose the jail scenery for the location for his video. He used the visual to bring light to help end cash bail in the U.S. and partnered with The Bail Project, a national nonprofit organization on a mission to end cash bail — one of the key drivers of mass incarceration and structural racism in the U.S. criminal legal system.

