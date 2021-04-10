Nike settles lawsuit with the maker of Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes

The controversy surrounding Lil Nas X’s customized Nike Satan Shoes finally came to an end this week. On Thursday, April 8, the sneaker conglomerate announced that it had settled a lawsuit against MSCHF Product Studio Inc, the Brooklyn-based company that created Satan Shoes in collaboration with the “Old Town Road” rapper.

The settlement resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike filed over the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike swoosh logo. MSCHF has agreed to a voluntary recall.

Nike’s full statement read:

“On March 29, Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF over its release of Satan Shoes, which used a Nike Air Max 97 as the base. MSCHF also previously released Jesus Shoes, which used a Nike Air Max 97 as the base. In both cases, MSCHF altered these shoes without Nike’s authorization. Nike had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes or the Jesus Shoes.

Today, April 8, Nike and MSCHF have agreed to settle the lawsuit.

As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, in order to remove them from circulation.

If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.

The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them.”

The shoe was designed as part of a marketing campaign for Lil Nas X’s new song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Despite being the creative lead behind the shoe design, Lil Nas X was never named in the lawsuit. Other details of the settlement were not released.