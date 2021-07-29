Saweetie gets her own McDonald’s combo meal (photos)

Rapper Saweetie is the latest musical star to get her own meal with McDonald’s. The new “Saweetie” Meal goes on sale at the fast-food chain on August 9 and consists of a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite and BBQ sauce. The sauce is being renamed “Saweetie ‘N Sour” in honor of the meal. McDonald’s is encouraging fans to follow Saweetie’s tendency to “remix” her meals, by topping the Big Mac or nuggets with fries.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right,” the “Best Friend” rapper told CNN in a statement.

Travis Scott became the first celebrity collaborator with the fast-food king since 1992 and caused a shortage at some locations last September when he released his meal. Pop stars J Balvin and BTS also recently collaborated with McDonald’s for meals.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty and culture. And now she’s brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald’s order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up,” added, Morgan Flatley, chief marketing and digital customer experience officer at McDonald’s.

The “famous orders platform,” as McDonald’s calls the celebrity collab meals, has been a success since its debut last year according to the news outlet. It’s easy for the chain to rearrange existing menu items into a buzzy meal without additional work for its employees. Saweetie’s new meal also comes in an “icy new packaging” inspired by her look. Check out the photos from Saweetie’s new McDonald’s ad below.