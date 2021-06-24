Quavo selling Bentley he gave ex-girlfriend Saweetie for her birthday (photo)

It turns out that Quavo wanted the 2020 Bentley Continental he had gifted ex-girlfriend Saweetie back after all — along with the stacks he spent to purchase the custom-made luxury sedan.

The 30-year-old Migos rap member, whose full name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, famously bought his then-fiancée Saweetie an “icy” blue Bentley replete with monogrammed headrests for her birthday in December 2020.

The grandiose gift, however, was woefully insufficient to insulate their relationship from imploding as they broke up for good just months later.

While some fans believe that you let your ex-partner keep the gifts they are bestowed, others don’t blame Quavo for retrieving the resplendent whip.

TMZ reports that Quavo has put up the GTC V8 car up for sale at the luxury and exotic car dealership Jakes Motorcars for $279,888.

It doesn’t look like Saweetie, 27, nee Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, got much mileage out of the wondrous whip. It reportedly only has 2,191 miles on it.

Saweetie, who said she exited the relationship due to Quavo’s chronic infidelity, appears to be rebounding quite nicely from the contentious breakup. She is now teaming up with Doja Cat and Tesla for a car giveaway. So it looks like Saweetie will be just fine with procuring ostentatious transport on her own.