 Skip to content

Reality TV » Nicki Minaj will host ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion show

Nicki Minaj will host ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion show

By Terry Shropshire | July 30, 2021 |

Nicki Minaj on the TIDAL X: 1015 red carpet at the Barclay Center. New York, New York (Photo by Guillermo, PacificCoastNews)

Nicki Minaj is literally in an elevated state of bliss after a joke post about hosting the reunion for the sixth season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is now becoming a reality.

Minaj, 38, had penned a goof for her 150 million Instagram followers with a play statement on Thursday, July 29, 2021, that she was going to host the reunion show for RHOP.

The thing is, when you are armed with more than 100 million followers on social media, folks in high places tend to pay attention. And Bravo was definitely listening.

When executive Andy Cohen and crew at Bravo learned that the Barbz raptress was interested in the gig, they eagerly obliged her request, and now it’s on. Minaj registered her disbelief on her IG story Friday morning.

“Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty. My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic, of course. And Barbz, plz don’t send me a million comments about the album & doc chile just lemme have my moment. We almost there. Promise. Not lying this time. Love you.”

Minaj was so excited that she posted a second IG story on getting the gig of a lifetime.

Minaj is on a roll these days. Her new gig comes right after she was acknowledged for setting another music mark with the “Beam Me Up Scottie” single.

For those who are not as familiarized with RHOP, check out this trailer below:



Posted in Reality TV and tagged , , , ,

NeNe Leakes gives update on husband’s health

Porsha Williams responds to Falynn Guobadia dating her BFF Jaylan Banks

Melody Holt emerges from heartbreak and reality TV drama better than ever

Stormi Webster has own office at Kylie Cosmetics

Lamar Odom rips Karlie Redd after she disses him online

Traci Braxton’s weight loss greatly concerns fans (photos)



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.