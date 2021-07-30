Nicki Minaj will host ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion show

Nicki Minaj is literally in an elevated state of bliss after a joke post about hosting the reunion for the sixth season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is now becoming a reality.

Minaj, 38, had penned a goof for her 150 million Instagram followers with a play statement on Thursday, July 29, 2021, that she was going to host the reunion show for RHOP.

The thing is, when you are armed with more than 100 million followers on social media, folks in high places tend to pay attention. And Bravo was definitely listening.

When executive Andy Cohen and crew at Bravo learned that the Barbz raptress was interested in the gig, they eagerly obliged her request, and now it’s on. Minaj registered her disbelief on her IG story Friday morning.

“Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty. My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic, of course. And Barbz, plz don’t send me a million comments about the album & doc chile just lemme have my moment. We almost there. Promise. Not lying this time. Love you.”

Minaj was so excited that she posted a second IG story on getting the gig of a lifetime.

Minaj is on a roll these days. Her new gig comes right after she was acknowledged for setting another music mark with the “Beam Me Up Scottie” single.

For those who are not as familiarized with RHOP, check out this trailer below: