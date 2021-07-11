Lil Wayne tells Nicki Minaj his favorite sex position (video)

Nicki Minaj ran the veritable “misdirection” play with her fans when she blared over Twitter on Thursday, July 8, 2021, that she had something she “urgently” wanted to share with them.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨There’s something I URGENTLY need to share w|you guys.🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨I’ll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST⏰⏰⏰ No, I won’t be late. In fact, I’ll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you guys so much. 🦄🎀🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/f86mejmNOP — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2021

Turns out, the Pink Barbz had her labelmate and inspiration Lil Wayne visit her on Instagram Live where they discussed a number of topics. The sauciest topic they covered for Minaj’s 145 million IG followers was, not surprisingly, about sex.

Minaj casually queried Lil Wayne about his favorite sexual position, and the “Lollipop” rapper did not break stride with his salacious answer.

“On top, in any part of life – not just the bedroom. Just on top.”

“I keep forgetting he’s so f—ing smart and then it’s always a double entendre,” Minaj said.

Wayne responded by saying, “When you on top — now, I don’t want to mess you up Nicki. Listen, when you’re on top, you just lay her down and go, ‘Stop movin’, stop movin’, stop all that humpin’ back.’ ”

The “Moment 4 Life” MC then interrupted the rapper, saying, “Let me say this first Wayne and you tell me how you feel as a guy,” she said. “If the girl’s legs can’t go all the way up like that so the n—-a can suck your toes while he’s on top, then you ain’t doing it right.”

“I’m not into that,” Wayne retorted. “I like the woman to lay down and just look up at me, just to see the power she has over me in such a moment. So a woman could be like, ‘So d— I’m just laying here, I ain’t humping back, I ain’t doing nothing and you feeling like this? I’m a powerful muthaf——.’ I just like a woman to know the power she has …”

Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, who was listening to the conversation, quickly logged off.

