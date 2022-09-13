Why Azealia Banks made intense allegations against Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks threw shade at Nicki Minaj. Again.

On the night of Sept. 12, Banks addressed the comments Minaj made saying that she’s working on three defamation lawsuits against people who have thrown dirt on her name, leaving many wondering who she could’ve been talking about.

On her Instagram Story, Banks talked about why Minaj can’t sue, and how she also has some demons to take care of herself.

“A lot of s— has been put in place to git rid of you from four years back,” Banks said. “You think Kenneth Petty randomly stepping into your life is a thing that happened because of love? No, he’s a f—— plant. He’s there to report everything you do.”

Banks continued to throw intense allegations at Minaj in her videos, and even attacked her music career.

“Nicki, you’re kind of a f—— pedophile,” Banks said. “Nicki, you gotta go. You talk all this queen of rap s—, but you haven’t made a better song than me or Cardi B in the last f—— six years. You will never have the f—— dexterity that I have.”

Banks was supposed to be getting her own reality television show in August 2022, but thinks Minaj had a hand in not coming to fruition yet.

“I was supposed to start filming a reality show last month,” Banks said on Instagram. “But apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings. … And now they all hate her and think she’s ghetto, terrible to work with, overweight and boring.”