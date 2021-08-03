 Skip to content

News2 » DaBaby issues a 2nd more sincere apology after homophobic comments

DaBaby issues a 2nd more sincere apology after homophobic comments

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | August 3, 2021 |

DaBaby at WGCI BIG JAM 2019 (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

DaBaby may not have been fazed by cancel culture after his recent homophobic comments, but several high-profile concert appearance cancellations and the loss of endorsement deals seem to be hitting his pockets.

After being cut from New York City’s Governors Ball, Day N Vegas in Las Vegas and Lollapalooza’s Chicago show, DaBaby issued another apology on Aug. 2, which seemed a little more sincere. Apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community for his “hurtful and triggering” comments, it also looks like the “Rockstar” hitmaker is finally listening to his public relations team.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received,” the rapper born Jonathan Kirk posted on Instagram.

In recent days, several artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced his remarks. Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on the popular remix of her song “Levitating,” said she was “surprised and horrified” by his comments. DaBaby was previously unfazed by the backlash, but is finally manning up and realizing the error of his ways over his comments last week at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless,” he added on IG.



Posted in News2 and tagged , , , , , ,

Groom arrested after shooting his best man on wedding day (video)

Deshaun Watson’s ex-masseuse claims he wanted her to give him anal massage

R. Kelly’s attorneys want Aaliyah pregnancy documents removed as evidence

Author claims Aaliyah was drugged before her plane crash

DaBaby pulled from prestigious festival lineups amid homophobic rant backlash

Democratic donor Ed Buck convicted in the overdose deaths of 2 Black men



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.