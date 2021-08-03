DaBaby issues a 2nd more sincere apology after homophobic comments

DaBaby may not have been fazed by cancel culture after his recent homophobic comments, but several high-profile concert appearance cancellations and the loss of endorsement deals seem to be hitting his pockets.

After being cut from New York City’s Governors Ball, Day N Vegas in Las Vegas and Lollapalooza’s Chicago show, DaBaby issued another apology on Aug. 2, which seemed a little more sincere. Apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community for his “hurtful and triggering” comments, it also looks like the “Rockstar” hitmaker is finally listening to his public relations team.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received,” the rapper born Jonathan Kirk posted on Instagram.

In recent days, several artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced his remarks. Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on the popular remix of her song “Levitating,” said she was “surprised and horrified” by his comments. DaBaby was previously unfazed by the backlash, but is finally manning up and realizing the error of his ways over his comments last week at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless,” he added on IG.