Allyson Felix breaks all-time track record to close out Tokyo Olympics

Allyson Felix had a spectacular finish to her legendary track career by setting a new American record during the Tokyo Olympics.

Felix became the most decorated track and field athlete, male or female, in the history of American Olympic competition on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Felix ran the second leg of the four-by-four relay as the Americans smoked the competition en route to securing a gold medal.

With her 11th medal in her improbable fifth Olympics, Felix surpasses the incomparable Carl Lewis with the most in American history in that sport.

“Olympic Champions,” Felix exclaimed to her 1 million Instagam followers. “This is a special group of women who will continue to shape the world around them. This moment, these women – it’s more than what I could have dreamt of.”

Felix also added during the lengthy post: “You are worthy of your dreams. Keep going!”

The 35-year-old wife and mother had just celebrated tying the venerated Lewis’ mark the day before at what is considered an advanced age in the sport with a hard-fought bronze.

Lewis procured nine gold medals and one bronze during his heyday in the 1980s, while Felix earned seven gold medals, three silver, and one bronze medal in the new Millenium.

After she tied the all-time U.S. record, Lewis congratulated Felix on Twitter:

Congratulations @allysonfelix. 35 never looked so good. What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay. — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) August 6, 2021

According to the Washington Post, Felix is second in world history in track and field only to Paavo Nurmi of Finland who won 12 medals from 1920-28.