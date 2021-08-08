Bill Bellamy reveals he missed out on millions not trademarking ‘Booty Call’

Comedian Bill Bellamy has made us laugh for years and one of his iconic jokes is the late-night call for sex which he termed “booty call.” The Any Given Sunday actor stopped by the podcast “PEOPLE in the ’90s” this week and revealed that one of his biggest regrets is not trademarking the term “booty call” which has embedded itself into pop culture.

“At the time I wasn’t thinking of it like that. I was just thinking of my joke. I didn’t realize the phrase would catch on to become, like you said, a normal word that people know what it is now. Booty call was just a clever way to say you’re trying to get a girl to come by,” stated the comedian who first debuted the term on “HBO’s Def Comedy Jam.”

Bellamy further explained that he had no idea the phrase was going to take off and he knows he could have made millions.

“But who knew that everybody was going to lock in on it? I probably right now would be on a spaceship if I trademarked it. I mean, I’d be out there with Elon Musk somewhere,” Bellamy joked on the podcast.

The How To Be A Player star also stated during the podcast that the reason the joke caught on so well is because it was something everyone could relate to and that most nights people at his shows knew how their night was going to end.

“The reason why that blew up, I think, in my opinion, was one, the joke was really, really funny, but the phrase was so easy. When I was doing it in the clubs, people started smiling, because they were like, ‘That’s what it is,” he also revealed.

