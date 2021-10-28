Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes unveil trailer for new crime series ‘True Story’

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are teaming up for a new eight-episode series on Netflix called “True Story.”

Hart and Snipes will portray brothers “Kid” and “Carlton” in the TV drama very loosely based on the comedian’s life. Netflix explained that the show centers around a tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia “that becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”

“True Story” is Kevin Hart’s first dramatic series and is executive produced by “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico” showrunner Eric Newman, under Hart’s overall Television deal with Netflix.

“I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career. I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing. Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal, nobody is ready for what this show is going to be,” Hart spoke of the project with Deadline.

In related news, Snipes and Tiffany Haddish will be starring in and producing the upcoming comedy film, Back on the Strip. The film recently wrapped and will be the directorial debut of comedian and Hollywood executive Chris Spencer. While a release date hasn’t been revealed, the film will also feature Bill Bellamy, Faizon Love, Gary Owen, JB Smoove and Spence Moore II.

The synopsis for Back on the Strip states that the film follows Merlin (Moore II), a young man who moves to Las Vegas in hopes of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams. But when a costume malfunction reveals his physical ‘gifts,’ he is recruited to become the frontman of an infamous male revue group.”

Snipes will play a character named “Luther a/k/a Mr. Bigg” in the project. Snipes has been making a huge comeback over the past few years with roles in the films Coming2 America, Dolemite Is My Name and Cut Throat City, as well as the new television series “Paper Empire.”

“True Story” begins streaming on Netflix on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. Check the trailer below.