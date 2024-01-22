Katt Williams and Shannon Sharpe mocked on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (video)

Katt Williams and Shannon Sharpe were the subjects of a hilarious parody on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend.

Williams and Sharpe, of course, produced one of the most explosive and popular podcast episodes in the history of the medium. By Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, the “Club Shay Shay” episode has generated more than 53 million views in three weeks, which is already the second most all time.

Therefore, an “SNL” skit should have been expected by pop culture watchers.

The NFL legend and Hall of Famer, 55, addressed the parody on his second popular podcast, “Nightcap,” which he co-hosts with former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“I can’t believe ‘Saturday Night Live’ fooled ya boy, Ocho,” Sharpe laughed with his famously wide smile. “The dude had a brown tracksuit on just like I had!”

Ochocinco said the “SNL” bit was the clearest indication that Sharpe has arrived.

“You know what’s the next step after ‘Saturday Night Live’? You might be hosting the Oscars,” Ochocinco quipped.

Here is the bit below:

The “SNL” bit featured Devon Walker as Sharpe while Ego Nwodim played Williams.

Among the funny bits during the skit was this: “Three things are true about me: I am 5-foot-3, I have never told a lie, and I am 6-foot-3,” said Nwodim, taking a swipe at fellow comedian Kevin Hart. He added that Hart was “made in the same factory where they make Teddy Grahams.”

Check out the original interview between Sharpe and Williams from early January 2024.