Shannon Sharpe cooks critic Stephen Jackson on Katt Williams interview (video)

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe fires back at former NBA player Stephen Jackson for his harsh criticisms of Sharpe’s viral interview with comedian Katt Williams.

Williams took a blowtorch to the legacies and sensibilities of a litany of comedic greats such as Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, and others. William emptied both barrels with piercing accusations against them including stealing jokes from him, hating behind his back on a movie set, and plagiarizing someone else’s concepts for their own sitcom.

Since it first aired on Jan. 4, 2024, the explosive interview has racked up more than 43 million views in seven days, already becoming one of the highest-rated episodes in podcast history.

Stephen Jackson said he believed that Katt Williams was telling the truth. However, he said “We would never have a show like that.

“You wonder why we get the guests that we get because we don’t clout chase,” Jackson continued, strongly insinuating that Sharpe had Williams on “Club Shay Shay” for clicks. “We have relationships with our guests. We are fans of the people that we bring on our show and we give them their flowers.”

“You just let them go off because you want the clicks. We have relationships with our guests. And this goes to show you that Shannon [Sharpe] does not have relationships with his guests.”

Jackson went on to say that Sharpe also hated on him and “Matt [Barners, another former NBA player]. He tried to hate on our Draft Kings deal. He tried to hate on [Lil] Wayne. He tried to hate on Prime [Deion Sanders]. The clout chasing is easy, bro. Getting clicks is easy.”

Sharpe got wind of Jackson’s prolonged hate-filled rant for his interview style and eventually returned fire at Jackson, calling him “jealous” and envious of Sharpe’s success.

“And you wonder why you only have limited success,” Sharpe railed. “You think you [are] having success. But think about how much more success you could have if you got that jealousy, that envy, and that hate out [of] your heart.”

Sharpe then doled advice on how his critics can improve their podcasts.

“How about getting better? How about creating better content? He always got something to say,” Sharpe continued. “Sometimes they only success that they get to taste is taking a bite out of you.”