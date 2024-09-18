Sean “Diddy” Combs faces the possibility of never being free again after a different judge rejected his second attempt to get bail on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Diddy and his legal team presented a comprehensive package to attain temporary freedom on bail, including $50M against his palatial estate in Miami and the promise that he’d never have female company inside his mansion.

But a second judge denied Diddy bail, thereby remanding the disgraced mogul to the dangerous and problematic federal jail in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

The detention center where Diddy is housed is considered dangerous

The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is considered by some as one of the more dangerous jails in the United States. The MDC is reportedly dealing with issues on a constant basis, according to Yahoo! News. This includes “rampant violence, dreadful conditions, severe staffing shortages, and the widespread smuggling of drugs and other contraband, some of it facilitated by employees.”

This is just one reason a former jail warden said Diddy’s life “is in danger” inside the disreputable facility.

Some prisoners may want to take a chance at taking Diddy out, ex-warden says

Cameron Lindsay, who was once the warden of this notorious federal jail, said Diddy could suffer great bodily harm or fatal injuries despite being kept in a Special Housing Unit, which cordons off certain inmates from the facility’s general population. Lindsay told TMZ his celebrity status could make him a target for some of the prisoners. Those prisoners may see taking Diddy’s life as a “badge of honor,” Lindsay explained.

Those are not the only issues Diddy will have to negotiate while being imprisoned until his trial, which has not been set yet. His life, which used to include private jets, continent-hopping, and purchasing luxury items on a whim, will now be extremely regimented, Lindsay said.

This includes:

Diddy will have one hour of recreation time per day;

He will only be able to shower three times a week;

He will be subjected to include a 6 a.m. wake-up call;

He will have access to three 1,800-calorie meals a day;

Diddy will have only occasional visits from friends and family. His legal team, however, will be able to access him more freely.

Diddy will have access to a commissary where he can purchase “luxury” items such as coffee or a radio, TMZ reports. But Lindsay mentioned that despondency can set in due to prolonged isolation, which sometimes can bring about thoughts of suicide among inmates.