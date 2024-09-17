You knew it wouldn’t be long before the nation’s premier and prolific troller, 50 Cent, chimed in on the biggest news story in the past 24 hours: the indictment and arrest of his archnemesis Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The “BMF” and “Power” producer stopped by “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday, Sept. 17, to promote his new book, The Accomplice. After taking a picture with Barrymore, Curtis James Jackson III, 49, shared it on social media and told his 33 million Instagram followers and 19 million Twitter fans, “Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.” The joke was directly aimed at Diddy.

As if that’s not enough, 50 already informed his fans that he is producing a Netflix documentary that will reportedly be reminiscent of the damning Lifetime series “Surviving R. Kelly.” CNN reports that the working title is “Diddy Do It?”

Feds allegedly found a trove of incriminating evidence on Diddy

Fif was referring to the 1K bottles of baby oil and lubricants agents from the Department of Homeland Security found during its raid on Diddy’s palatial estates in Los Angeles, CA, South Beach, FL, and his ritzy apartment in New York in March 2024.

Diddy, 54, was indicted on Monday by a grand jury after the U.S. Department of Justice finished presenting his case, and agents of the DHS took the Bad Boy impresario into custody. He was then transported to Lower Manhattan, where he remains.

As a surprise to some pop culture observers, Diddy was denied bail after he pleaded not guilty to three felony charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to CNN. The U.S. Attorney’s Office within the Department of Justice that is prosecuting the case successfully argued to the judge that Diddy be remanded to jail because he has previously contacted witnesses and alleged victims.

Federal prosecutors accuse Diddy of cultivating a “criminal empire” through his business conglomerate that facilitated sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, drug usage and obstruction of justice.