Diddy frantically texted Cassie for help days after beating her in hotel

Federal prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice have disclosed why they sought to deny Sean “Diddy” Combs bail twice in the past week. According to court documents cited by NBC News and E! Online, authorities claim Diddy has a history of contacting witnesses tied to the numerous alleged offenses he has committed over the years, raising concerns about potential witness tampering.

What Diddy texted Cassie days after beating her viciously

Just days after Diddy’s viciously attacked ex-girlfriend and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in 2016 — the video was leaked eight years later to the media — the police descended upon Diddy. The first person Diddy reached out for help was the woman he physically assaulted in the hallway: Cassie.

In a frantic flurry of text messages, Diddy allegedly said this in his plea to Cassie as police demanded to speak with him.

“Call me, the cops are here,” Diddy allegedly texted Cassie in 2016. “I have six kids. Call, I’m surrounded.”

The Shade Room reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Johnson added Diddy texted Cassie, “You gonna abandon me all alone.”

“The defendant [Diddy] knew he had done something that could elicit [a] police response,” Johnson argued before the judge.

Moreover, there was an alleged paid sex worker in the hotel room at the time that Diddy pummeled Cassie.

While Johnson did not name Cassie by name, she told the judge that “the victim” of the hotel beating texted Diddy back.

“Sick you think it’s OK to do what you’ve done,” Cassie texted.

Diddy called other folks repeatedly to get him out of trouble, prosecutors allege

Prosecutors successfully campaigned to deny Diddy bail the first time on Sept. 17 by showing that he contacted former Bad Boy singer Kalenna Harper 128 times in rapid succession. Harper was named as a witness to the abuse that former singer Dawn Richard outlined in her civil lawsuit last week.

The prosecution successfully argued the second time for the judge to deny Diddy bail. The Bad Boy boss is now remanded into federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York until the trial. No date has been set.