Kevin Hart and director F. Gary Gray joining forces for new Netflix heist film

Kevin Hart’s Hollywood ride shows no signs of slowing down as the Philadelphia born and bred comedian has landed another movie role.

According to Deadline, Hart will next team up with Straight Outta Compton and The Negotiator director F. Gary Gray for the upcoming heist film Lift. With production set to begin early next year, Hart will play a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.

The upcoming film will fall under Hart’s creative partnership with Netflix. In January, the comedian signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and his HartBeat Productions for the streaming company to exclusively release his next four self-produced films. Netflix also has a first-look offer in the deal with the actor, which gives them the option to secure future projects from Hart.

“All I can say is F—-K YEAH!!!!! Finally getting to work with F Gary Gray ….This movie is a dream come true. Raising the bar and finding the projects that give me the best opportunity to show growth is a priority of mines as well as HartBeat productions ….Major thank you to my partners @netflix and my producing partners Genre pictures as well as 6th & Idaho ….This film is going to be special!!!!!! Let’s gooooooooo!!!!!!! I’m so proud of my entire team at HartBeat Productions….You guys are crushing!!!!! #HartBeatProductions #Lift #ComingSoon,” Hart posted on Instagram.

Kevin Hart’s latest film, Fatherhood, premiered in June and was the first film released with the streaming giant. Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg are also currently filming the second project under the deal called Me Time, which follows a stay-at-home dad played by Hart who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. With free time on his hands, he reconnects with his former best friend played by Wahlberg for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.