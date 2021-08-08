Live Nation artists given the option to issue vaccine mandates for concerts

COVID-19 and the Delta variant are rising in striking numbers just as people were starting to get back to normal and now concert goers may have to be vaccinated in order to attend shows. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino issued a statement on Aug. 6 announcing precautions for concert attendees and that artists at Live Nation events will have the option to require vaccination or proof of a negative test result for fans who want to attend their shows.

“It has been great to see events make such a strong return across the U.S., with demand for concerts and festivals continuing to outpace expectations. We are working to ensure we are reopening in the best way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans and communities at large. Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry where permitted by law. We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows, including Lollapalooza,” wrote Rapino in the statement obtained by Hits Daily Double.

“We know people are eager to return to live events, and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them, and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model,” he continued.

Live Nation is also mandating that all of their employees get fully vaccinated and have until Oct. 4, which is the date the company reopens its offices. Employees will not be allowed to enter the office or concert venues until they get their shots.

