Florida rapper Burga shuts down love with new single ‘Expired’ (audio)

Burga has been setting the streets ablaze this summer with his MoneyBaggYo assisted swagged out heater “Brand New Drip.” The Florida rapper dropped off his latest project Permanent Scars during the pandemic, which gave many time to listen to the album which included bangers with the likes of Boosie Badazz, Yung Bleu, Derez De’shon, Koly P and Lil Baby’s artist Rylo Rodriguez.

Now hitting the road since the COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, Burga has recorded more heat for the project and will drop a deluxe version of Permanent Scars this fall which will include “Brand New Drip” and the love and break up anthem “Expired,” which takes a real look at relationships.

“The decision came after the pandemic when we weren’t able to tour and promote the project. My mission right now is to help as many people as I can through my music. I’m here to talk about real s—-t, but also teach you how to get through it,” Burga explains of the Permanent Scars deluxe edition.

The Florida rapper also premieres his new single “Expired” today on Aug. 9, exclusively on rolling out. The track and video takes a look at relationships gone south and falling in love with sidepieces, as he gives his own take and shares that Usher wasn’t the only one with confessions.

“When I make music I tap into real life, I know when people hear ‘Expired,’ I know it’s going to touch some people. I know my fans are going to tune in. Soon as I heard the beat, the emotion came out. I told my engineer, ‘Aye just let me go.’ He hit record and I just did what the beat told me to. It’s a real record. I ain’t never been an artist who didn’t show my feelings. I make my best music when I go through it just like everybody else in life,” he told rolling out.

Check out Burga and MoneyBaggYo getting fly below in the “Brand New Drip” visual and peep the new heat “Expired” below.