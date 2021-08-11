Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas sheds tears after 81 point Pro-Am explosion (video)

Not long ago, Isaiah Thomas was an MVP candidate and easily one of the most explosive scoring point guards in the NBA.

A debilitating hip injury and lack of opportunity, unfortunately, put a hold on his career after the 2016-2017 season and he never returned to form. Even after healing and brief stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, among others, IT was a shell of his former self.

That is until Aug. 8, 2021 when Thomas took part in Jamal Crawford’s annual Crawsover Pro-Am, where he dropped a record-breaking 81 points, along with several defenders who attempted to guard him. It was every bit the showcase, which has caught the attention of the sports world and begs the question: Will an NBA team take a chance on the former superstar prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season?

The idea of playing again in the league was clearly on Thomas’ mind after the game, because after a fitting ovation from his native Seattle crowd, the former Washington University Husky found a spot in the locker room where he shed several tears. All he could get out in between emotional sobs was, “These n—– gave up on me,” he wept. “They gave up on me.”

The reference was likely aimed at the Boston Celtics, who traded Thomas after his breakout season, but could also have been an emotional cry for help from the NBA and general managers in need of a scoring point guard.

Based on these highlights, the man is clearly capable of making an impact on somebody’s squad. Only time will tell if he gets his opportunity.