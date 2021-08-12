 Skip to content

Russell Simmons launching NFT collection honoring hip-hop pioneers

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | August 12, 2021 |

Russell Simmons discusses the documentary Romeo Is Bleeding. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

Def Jam Records founder Russell Simmons is making a play to help get some of the forefathers of hip-hop paid. Simmons has partnered with Tokau to launch a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection focused on the history of rap and hip-hop. The new NFT will be called “Masterminds of Hip Hop” and the goal is to raise money to give credit, both vocally and financially, to original musicians that helped build the hip-hop industry from the ground up.

Tokau is a platform that focuses on fan interactions with celebrities and influences via blockchain technology. Some of the first pillars to be selected for this venture include MC Lyte, Grandmaster Caz, Busy Bee and DJ Hollywood. This collection series will bring an insight into the history and roots of hip-hop, giving exclusive behind the scene stories and memories from the early years of hip-hop that helped form the foundation of the culture, in the form of digital art collectibles. Simmons wants to shine a light on the many pioneers who have been forgotten as folks make millions off their groundwork.

