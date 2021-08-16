Polo G’s best friend and hype man B-Money killed in Chicago

Chicago rapper Polo G suffered a huge loss this weekend as he announced on Instagram the death of his best friend, B-Money. The “Rapstar” hitmaker’s partner is the latest casualty of Chicago’s escalating violence and gang problems.

“My Lil Brotha Man on Gucci I can’t see myself doin this s—t w out you broski Ik I’ll neva meet a n—a like u again one of the realest n—-s I eva met in my life I always made sure I reminded u of that🖤you was The heart of the hood yk how to make a whole room smile couldn’t nobody stay mad around you,” Polo G said of his friend in his heartfelt post.

Polo G also revealed in his IG tribute that B-Money was one of his initial supporters and encouraged him to chase his dreams at a young age.

“You was the very 1st n—-a to eva show me support in this s—t when wasn’t nobody stuntin this s–t fr. u let me kno I could do it & had my back all the way my 1st shows my 1st videos the s—t. I 1st recorded u was the 1st to hear it dis s—t stretch all the way to the sandbox doe befo this rap s—t We was Just Rockin stages & hoppin off jets broski s—-t ain’t posed to b like this yk imma turn up fa u doe fasho I love u broski😞just watch Ova me broski I got u man💔💔💔🌪,” he added.

B-Money was constantly seen with Polo G and performed with the rapper at shows around the country and the world as Polo’s hype man. Details around the killing haven’t been revealed but B-Money recently relocated to Los Angeles to avoid the street drama of the Chi. He returned home for an event this weekend and was killed.