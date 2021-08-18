 Skip to content

4 signs you should slide back out of those DMs

August 18, 2021 /
Victoria Syphoe

Victoria Syphoe

View Author Posts
Young woman on phone

Photo credit: Shuttershock/ TheVisualsYouNeed

When someone is interested in you, it is clear. Whether they are verbal with their feelings or express their feelings through their actions, but when those feelings are absent, it may be a little less clear-cut. So here are four signs they’re not that into you and you should probably back out of those DMs and shut the door behind you.


1. No reply or a late reply 

They probably aren’t that interested if they don’t usually reply to your messages or take days to reply back. Someone who likes you is going to want to talk to you, be excited even. Of course, everyone has busy lives and responsibilities, but a text takes a minute to type and send. Someone pursuing you wouldn’t mind taking that minute or so. If someone is consistently placing you on the back burner, don’t make excuses for them or justify it, just move forward.


2. Not matching your energy

If the person does finally respond to your messages, but their energy isn’t matching yours, that may indicate disinterest. Although some emotions can be a bit more difficult to pick up on through messages, there are still clues that can help you figure out if someone is interested through text. If they don’t ask any questions to get to know you, if they don’t seem enthusiastic or truly engaged and interested in the conversation, or if their responses are short and aloof, these are three big red flags that they’re not that into you.

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Posted in

6 things to never say on a 1st date

By Victoria Syphoe

5 changes to expect in your sex life post-undergrad

By Victoria Syphoe

4 ways to ensure you are never sexually unsatisfied

By Victoria Syphoe

Why thousands signed petition to remove Kevin Samuels from YouTube and Instagram

By Terry Shropshire
Young woman on phone

3 dating red flags Black women need to watch for

By Victoria Syphoe

Reality TV dating shows may be a bad idea for passive bachelors

By Christal Jordan

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.