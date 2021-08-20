Dr. Candace Robinson reminds we are not out of this pandemic yet

Dr. Candice Robinson is the medical director of the Chicago Department of Public Health. The Xavier University of Louisiana alumna has previously worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as both a medical officer and an epidemic intelligence service officer. She shared an important message with rolling out regarding the spiraling Delta variant.

Where did you get your medical training.? Why is Protect Chicago and protecting ourselves something we’re speaking about now?

I went to Wayne State University in Detroit, and I’m a pediatrician by training. I think what’s important with protecting Chicago is knowing that this pandemic isn’t over. COVID is still out there. The best way to protect ourselves and to protect our loved ones is to be vaccinated.

Can you share what this program is and what a person who hears and sees this should do to be a part of this movement?

It’s important that everybody receives a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and protect their loved ones. For this event on Aug. 28, you have to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 14. These events are really meant to help people get vaccinated and provide access. Then once you’re vaccinated, come out and celebrate and come to these events. We have lots of places all around the city where you can get vaccinated in preparation for this event. So if you’re not vaccinated yet, please make your appointment.

Dr. Robinson, where do you recommend individuals go today, local source(s), and maybe a couple of others?

The local source is chicago.gov/covidvax. If you want a national source, you can go to the CDC website, cdc.gov. And then if you don’t want to take it from the CDC, take it from the doctors, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians [or] American College of Physicians. Talk to your provider as well about the vaccine, and they can also answer questions.

What should we all know about what our behavior should be: vaccinated or not right now? What is our COVID protocol?

Our percentage of vaccination is increasing but we’re not out of this pandemic yet. You have to be aware. The CDC always updates their guidance on what persons can do when they’re vaccinated, when they’re unvaccinated, etc. The Delta variant is out and we’ve seen cases of it increasing across the nation. The CDC has recommended that indoors, people wear a mask, if they’re vaccinated or not. By the time this comes out, we could have new guidance and I think it’s really important that people stay attuned to what’s being recommended, both by the CDC and locally.

For information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/covidvax.