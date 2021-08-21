Nelly set to release country album ‘Heartland’ and take over ‘CMT Crossroads’

Nelly is about take his own trip down “Old Town Road “and revisit his country western swag with his upcoming project Heartland. Nelly first set fire to the country music charts in 2005 when he partnered with Tim McGraw on the crossover hit “Over and Over” from his Sweat/Suit album. To help promote the new project, Nelly just announced that he’ll be rocking “CMT Crossroads” with some help from a few of his country artist friends.

The St. Lunatic will headline an upcoming episode of the popular music series alongside collaborators Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland who also rocked out with Nelly on his new project.

“I’m excited to celebrate my music with my friends and fellow artists on Crossroads. When people talk about me crossing lines and genres, I think about it more that music brings folks together,” Nelly told People.

The hour-long special titled “CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends,” will premiere on Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. EST on CMT. Nelly will be the first hip-hop artist to ever headline the long-running series, and his episode promises a few surprises in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Country Grammar, his debut studio album.

Heartland is scheduled to be released on Aug. 27 and Nelly dropped the first single “Lil Bit” with Georgia Florida Line late last year. The second single “High Horse” was released last week and features Blanco Brown and Breland.

“Good music brings all types of people together and this track, ‘High Horse’ is a bangin’ track that merges my style with my boys Blanco and Breland’s styles. When I woke up the next morning after recording it, I thought, ‘Wow we did something really wild last night!’ After a tough year for everyone, I hope ‘High Horse’ brings hip-hop fans and country fans together to celebrate us all being together again,” Nelly also told Taste Of Country.

Check out Nelly, Blanco Brown and Breland rocking out on “Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series” below.