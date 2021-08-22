Kendrick Lamar recording his final album for TDE

Kendrick Lamar had social media in an uproar on Friday, Aug. 20 when he announced that his relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment was coming to an end. The Compton MC has released four critically acclaimed album with the label starting with 2011’s Section .80 up to 2017’s DAMN. He posted a rare cryptic message which then instructs followers to visit the website oklama.com where he reveals his future plans.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood,” Kendrick wrote.

“May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough. what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next,” the Pulitzer Prize winning poet continued.

Kendrick has earned 13 Grammy Awards while part of the label and the company’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith responded on Instagram as well, letting the world know that there’s no bad blood and Kendrick will always be family and wear a TDE chain.

