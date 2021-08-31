Jim Jones to star alongside Nick Cannon in upcoming Christmas movie (video)

Nick Cannon and Jim Jones have linked up for an upcoming Christmas movie titled Miracle Across 125th Street and the Dipset rapper appears to have shaken off the Verzuz defeat by the Lox. The New York MC hit up Instagram with a video of him and Cannon on set and shared a few antics.

“They got me playing in a Christmas movie but I ain’t Scrooge McDuck. @nickcannon is a beast wit production my respect for him just went up another notch. He told me at a interview we did in la before the pandemic he wanted to put me in some movies. long story short he kept his word. I’m bout to hit the big screen. He def deserves his flowers for all he has done for the culture and all he is doing for the culture. Ima actor lol. Ps he got like a 100 people on set working for him and they mostly look like me, very fly,” Jones captioned the post.

Jim Jones also revealed last week that he previously suffered a bout with COVID-19 and warned everyone to mask up.

“I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was running round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman. It’s like a stray bullet, it don’t care who it hits,” he said on IG.

Jones is clearly back on the mend and during his recent clip, he reveals that Nick told him that Dipset should’ve brought out the “Wild N’ Out” squad when they were lyrically assaulted by The Lox earlier this month. Miracle Across 125th is being produced by Viacom and will feature musical stars Karen Clark Sheard of the Clark Sisters and her daughter, fellow gospel singer, Kierra Sheard. R&B singer Chrisette Michele will star in the film as well which is currently filming in Georgia. Lil Kim has also been attached to the film. Check out a few behind-the-scenes clips below.