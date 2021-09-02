Lionel Richie and Tyra Banks join forces for new edible treat, ‘All Night Love’

Model and actress Tyra Banks has teamed up with legendary R&B singer Lionel Richie to release a limited-edition ice cream flavor for SMiZE Cream called All Night Love. Banks and Richie worked with Dr. Maya Watten, an ice cream scientist, to create All Night Love, a vanilla ice cream with cookie crumble swirls, salted caramel butterscotch cookie dough, and milk chocolate fudge. The flavor was inspired by Richie’s hit single, “All Night Long.”

“I have been a lifelong Lionel Richie fan. His stratospherically popular music transcends everything, and I’m so excited everybody will be able to enjoy SMiZE Cream’s ‘All Night Love,’ our new super luscious ice cream flavor inspired by Lionel’s musical genius and vivacious personality. His music and presence light up any room. And now, Lionel’s delectable ice cream flavor will light up your palate,” Banks told People.

Banks opened an ice cream shop in July in Santa Monica, California, called SMiZE Cream. The ice cream brand’s name incorporates Banks’ signature modeling expression of “smiling with your eyes,” according to Variety. SMiZE Cream’s website describes the treat as “a super-premium ice cream with an edible surprise in every cup, called the SMiZE SURPRiZE which is a fun & delicious discovery that appeals to the kid in all of us.”

Some of SMiZE’s colorful flavors also include The Best Vanilla I Ever Had, Brownies, I Love You, Chocolate Barbeque, Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me, Salted Caramel King, Caramel Cookie Queen, and Strawberry BirthYAY!

“When Tyra called and told me she wanted to create an ice cream with me for @smizecream, y’all know I was excited 🙌🏽✨! We put our creativity together and came up with ALL NIGHT LOVE a new ice cream flavor inspired by my favorite hometown tastes. What can I say, it’s All Night Love! I am so happy to have some of my favorite hometown tastes featured in my very own SMiZE Cream flavor. It’s been fun to work with the incredible Tyra Banks and to be able to share this special treat with everyone,” the four time Grammy-Award winning Richie posted on Instagram.

“All Night Love” SMiZE Cream is currently available for pre-order at wwww.smilezcream.com and the ice cream can be purchased at the Santa Monica location and through Doordash, starting Sept. 8. SMiZE also ships their various flavors nationwide.