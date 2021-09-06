Anita Baker wins fight for her master recordings

R&B diva Anita Baker announced on Twitter that she now owns her master recordings.

The “Giving You The Best That I Got” singer asked her fans not to stream her music in March because she wasn’t reaping the benefits.

“They no longer ‘Own,’ My Name & Likeness And, by Law…30 yr old Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Don’t advertise/buy them ABXO,” she tweeted at the time.

The 63-year-old Baker kicked off her no streaming campaign and explained that because she outlived all her contracts, her masters belonged to her. Baker won her battle and hit up Twitter again and told her fans to stream on. She was fighting to get control of her first five albums, which were released between 1983 and 1994. Her respected catalog includes the projects Rapture, Rhythm of Love, The Songstress, Compositions, and Giving You The Best That I Got.

“All My Children Are Coming Home. Catalog Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully,” she posted.

One fan also asked the “Angel” hitmaker if they were “in the clear” to stream and Baker replied, “Yes children, stream on.”

During her fight, Baker was referring to copyright reversion, which allows musicians to be given their copyrights after 35 years. Since it hadn’t happened, she asked her fans to stop streaming her music until the issue was resolved.

Baker also has issues with streaming services like Spotify and her albums are currently not available on the platform. She blasted Spotify calling them “thieves in the temple.”

“2020 Streaming rate $0.003 – $0.005 1/3rd – 1/2 A PENNY Per Stream, for Artist. minus… *fees *taxes *ect. ect. ect. They need to Leave me alone,” she previously tweeted.

Check out Baker’s announcement below.