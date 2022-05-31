Anita Baker thankful to Chance the Rapper for helping her get music masters

The musical paradigm has shifted drastically to the point where older R&B singers are now paying homage to younger hip hop stars for showing them the way in terms of entrepreneurship and taking ownership of their artistry.

Soul singer Anita Baker expressed gratitude to Chance the Rapper for shepherding her through the complex process of regaining ownership of the master recordings of her greatest hits and albums.

The golden voice behind the ’80s and ’90s classics like “Sweet Love,” “Angel,” “Rapture” “Same Old Song, and “Giving You the Best That I Got,” paused during a recent performance at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. She emotionally announced during her limited residency at the casino that she received a lot of help to procure ownership of her music, which produced loud cheers.

But when Baker revealed that her benefactor was Chance the Rapper, who was born in Chicago as Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, the crowd erupted with a resounding standing ovation. Chance stood up and genuflected toward Baker while clasping his hands together, then bathed in the fans’ praise for his altruism.

Tonight Ms. @IAMANITABAKER introduced @chancetherapper and acknowledged his helping her regain control of her master recordings! Wow! #AnitaBaker pic.twitter.com/GrSBpvDfJq — Lonnell Williams (@3LWTV) May 29, 2022

There was a time during the golden age of hip-hop in the 1990s when older singers denounced rap music for its risqué content. However, in recent years, more and more veteran ingers and producers are now thanking emcees for their business accomplishments, with Baker being the latest to give props.

Chance reciprocated the honor by stating how much he enjoyed Baker’s performance.

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

The two beloved artists formed a mutual admiration society as they continued heaping effusive praises upon one another.

Had no idea you would be in our Midst.

Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday

ABXO🎼♥️🎈 https://t.co/EvTiTTaEgM — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 29, 2022

Chance was actually stunned and honored by Baker’s latest posting.

WOW the fact that you remembered my friends name AND that it was her birthday just echoes what an INCREDIBLE PERSON you are on top of all that you’ve given artistically. Honored and blessed to call you friend miss @IAMANITABAKER https://t.co/jmcPwSkdY2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

Baker announced in September 2021 that she was going through the arduous process of getting ownership of her music, with the likes of international superstar Taylor Swift congratulating her.

All My Children Are Coming Home

Catalog🎉

Impossible Things Happen🎁…

Every.

Single.

Day.

Gratefully❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OgYaxNmip — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 3, 2021

Baker then flossed the covers of her seminal classic albums: 1983’s The Songstress, 1986’s Rapture, 1988’s Giving You The Best That I Got, 1990’s Compositions and 1994’s Rhythm of Love.