Anita Baker thankful to Chance the Rapper for helping her get music masters

By Terry Shropshire | May 31, 2022
Chance the Rapper attends the Joe Freshgoods X Snapple pop-up shop VIP preview event on Aug. 22, 2019, in New York City. (Photo credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Snapple/Bang Media)

The musical paradigm has shifted drastically to the point where older R&B singers are now paying homage to younger hip hop stars for showing them the way in terms of entrepreneurship and taking ownership of their artistry.

Soul singer Anita Baker expressed gratitude to Chance the Rapper for shepherding her through the complex process of regaining ownership of the master recordings of her greatest hits and albums.


The golden voice behind the ’80s and ’90s classics like “Sweet Love,” “Angel,” “Rapture” “Same Old Song, and “Giving You the Best That I Got,” paused during a recent performance at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. She emotionally announced during her limited residency at the casino that she received a lot of help to procure ownership of her music, which produced loud cheers.

But when Baker revealed that her benefactor was Chance the Rapper, who was born in Chicago as Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, the crowd erupted with a resounding standing ovation. Chance stood up and genuflected toward Baker while clasping his hands together, then bathed in the fans’ praise for his altruism.


There was a time during the golden age of hip-hop in the 1990s when older singers denounced rap music for its risqué content. However, in recent years, more and more veteran ingers and producers are now thanking emcees for their business accomplishments, with Baker being the latest to give props.

Chance reciprocated the honor by stating how much he enjoyed Baker’s performance.

The two beloved artists formed a mutual admiration society as they continued heaping effusive praises upon one another.

Chance was actually stunned and honored by Baker’s latest posting.

Baker announced in September 2021 that she was going through the arduous process of getting ownership of her music, with the likes of international superstar Taylor Swift congratulating her.

Baker then flossed the covers of her seminal classic albums: 1983’s The Songstress, 1986’s Rapture, 1988’s Giving You The Best That I Got, 1990’s Compositions and 1994’s Rhythm of Love.

