Up Close and Personal: Master hair stylist and entrepreneur Patrice Hector

Patrice Hector has tamed some of the most influential manes in the country over the past 32 years. Her early years of training were under the tutelage of master hair stylist Tom Harris of Decatur, Georgia. Her bi-coastal career has led her to be featured on Lifetime’s reality show Head To Toe and has also allowed her to become a lead hair stylist for several production and video companies. In addition, the master colorist worked as a national educator for Paul Mitchell Hair Systems, Design Essentials and Nairobi Hair Care products and she’s currently is a senior stylist at SoKai Salon in Atlanta, GA.

In 2010, Hector launched the KP Hair Care Hairstylist Financial Planner. The planner was developed out of her own desire to become more efficient at managing her business and finances. She realized that individuals in this industry often spend years working at a salon and, unfortunately, have minimal financial freedom at the end of their careers. She believes this planner can and will help individuals in the hair care industry do the same thing.

Rolling out spoke more to Hector for our Up Close and Personal series to learn more about who she is, what’s she’s learned thus far, and much more.

Briefly describe what you do and the area of beauty you work in.

I am a proud master hairstylist of 32 years, licensed in Georgia and California. I specialize in haircutting and adore styling short haircuts.

Describe a major highlight in your career.

I started out as an apprentice in 1989 and received hands-on experience in the salon. I studied every day and earned my license shortly thereafter. I realized early in my career that in order to be successful, I needed to be a student at all times. Having a mentor that I could share ideas and goals with, and constantly reinventing myself, has been a game changer. Hair has taken me around the world and has put me in rooms I might have never imagined! Working with established hair care companies like Paul Mitchell, Design Essentials, and Nairobi Hair Care products is a true honor. One of my most memorable highlights is living in LA and gaining the opportunity to work on film and video sets as a lead hair stylist. It was long hours, but worth the results.

What has been your biggest brand recognition moment and your career doubt?

Being known as an expert in cutting and styling short hair has been my biggest recognition. Ten years ago, I was burned out and frustrated with myself because I was feeling stuck and didn’t know where to turn. I had to do something if I wanted to continue thriving behind the chair. I met a brand strategist, Jai Stone, at a Black Enterprise Entrepreneur conference. She became my brand coach and client. We met every Monday for a year. I was able to find my niche, develop a great brand and became known for cutting short hair. Utilizing social media and putting myself on a national map turned my whole world around (in a great way). I created a t-shirt line and financial planner for hairstylists to monitor and manage their money. As I prepare for next steps and more business ventures, I will always believe I can because of this experience. I grew SO much. And I will continue to do so.

