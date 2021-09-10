Considering jumping the broom? Ask these 6 questions

According to theknot.com, most weddings occur between May and October. Consequently, you and your boo might be thinking about the “big commitment.” You thought you were compatible before, but the idea of being with someone for the rest of eternity has you wondering if you are actually fit enough to achieve such a feat.

Are you spiritually compatible? Does your partner have children already with no desire to have more? It’s enough to make your head spin. Let’s compile a few questions to ask before jumping the broom.

1. Do you have any serious debt and how is your credit?

Money is at the root of many arguments in relationships. It is important to pay attention to your partner’s work ethic and decision making, when it comes to money. How do they handle their bills? Are they frivolous with their money and often come up short or don’t have the finances for certain things? Marriage won’t make finances better. Protect your own finances.

2. Do you see marriage in our future?

Unfortunately, you can be with someone for years and they still haven’t mentioned marriage. Maybe they are afraid to take that step with you. This can be a real eye-opener for those that are frustratingly awaiting an engagement. Longevity does not equal security. Many of us have known men to be with someone for years and not be ready for marriage, but propose to the next person they date after a short amount of time. It’s hard not to take that personal, but understand that you are not for everyone.

