Chloe Bailey drops debut single as solo artist (video)

Chlöe Bailey of the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle released her highly anticipated debut single as a solo artist “Have Mercy” on Friday, Sept. 10. The song will also be featured on the artist’s upcoming solo album which will be released on Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia.

The Beyoncé protégé has been teasing fans with the release of the song for weeks. In a tweet announcing its drop, Chlöe wrote, “I am over the moon. Thank you all so much for the support on #havemercy. It means EVERYTHING to me. It feels like a dream. Love you guys, can’t wait to perform it at the VMA go watch the video xx.”

Accompanying the release of the song was a jaw-dropping video directed by Karena Evans that showcased how “women can claim their ownership of their bodies, and not let the world do it.” As a modern-day Medusa, Chlöe and her girlfriends kidnap a 21-year -ld man, who is played by Rome Flynn, and his fraternity brothers. They hold them hostage in their sorority house while seducing them before turning them into stone. Viewers also see a cameo from Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s mom.

Chlöe will perform “Have Mercy” live for the first time at the VMAs this Sunday, Sept. 12. Check out the video below: