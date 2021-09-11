 Skip to content

Chloe Bailey drops debut single as solo artist (video)

September 11, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Trinity Griffin

View Author Posts
Chloe debut single

Chloe Bailey (Image Source: [email protected])

Chlöe Bailey of the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle released her highly anticipated debut single as a solo artist “Have Mercy” on Friday, Sept. 10. The song will also be featured on the artist’s upcoming solo album which will be released on Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia.


The Beyoncé protégé has been teasing fans with the release of the song for weeks. In a tweet announcing its drop, Chlöe wrote, “I am over the moon. Thank you all so much for the support on #havemercy. It means EVERYTHING to me. It feels like a dream. Love you guys, can’t wait to perform it at the VMA go watch the video xx.”

Accompanying the release of the song was a jaw-dropping video directed by Karena Evans that showcased how “women can claim their ownership of their bodies, and not let the world do it.” As a modern-day Medusa, Chlöe and her girlfriends kidnap a 21-year -ld man, who is played by Rome Flynn, and his fraternity brothers. They hold them hostage in their sorority house while seducing them before turning them into stone. Viewers also see a cameo from Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s mom.


Chlöe will perform “Have Mercy” live for the first time at the VMAs this Sunday, Sept. 12. Check out the video below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in

Doja Cat stars in new Pepsi commercial (video)

By Trinity Griffin

Aaliyah’s self-titled album is available on streaming services

By Trinity Griffin

Saweetie named global brand ambassador of MAC

By Trinity Griffin

LA radio personality Big Boy receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Megan Thee Stallion says her job is to make men ‘feel uncomfortable’

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. donate $2 million to HBCUs

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.