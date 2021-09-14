Blue Ivy makes history again, this time at the MTV Awards

Urban America’s favorite daughter made history again.

Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, became the youngest person to ever win an MTV Video Music Award on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Blue Ivy won for best cinematography as a result of the song “Brown Skin Girl” with Queen Bey and fellow artists WizKid and SAINt JHN. The cinematographers of the video included Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez and Ryan Helfant, Billboard reports.

This is not the first time that the charismatic 9-year-old has made her mark. In March 2021, Blue was the second-youngest person to win a Grammy. And in 2019, she also became the youngest female musician to make it onto the Hot 100 charts, according to Billboard.

Blue’s first time being on the charts, though, was when she was newly born and was featured on Jay-Z’s song “Glory.” Blue Ivy was only two days old when the song was released on the Billboard charts.