7 heel brands owned by Black women to shop right now

The right pair of heels can make or break an outfit. They can be the perfect finishing touch or leave you getting side-eyed all night long. Whether you’re a certified heel lover or have a small collection of heels that you keep in rotation, you are bound to find a shoe that you fall in love with from one of these Black woman-owned brands.

AM PM London

AM PM was created after the founder experienced years of discomfort when wearing heels and after realizing there was a need for footwear in suitable nude tones for Black women. Founded in 2020, the brand aims to prove heels can be of great quality and modern without compromising comfort.

Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies was founded in 2013 with the goal of keeping traditional African design practices and techniques alive. The brand offers ready-to-wear clothing and some of the unique heels you might ever lay eyes on.

By Dose

By Dose is a luxury footwear brand that specializes in exclusive and timeless products. The U.K.-based brand creates footwear that is not only comfortable but also sexy.

Jessica Rich

As a celebrity favorite, Jessica Rich manages to find the balance between modern design and fine craftsmanship. Founded in 2017, the brand is stylish while still being wearable. The heels have signature features like using PVC material or metallic and transparent elements.