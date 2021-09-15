Need more happiness in your life? Eat these 6 foods

When some of us feel down, our first instinct is to turn to our favorite food to lift our spirits. These are typically comfort foods that provide short-term gratification but have long-term negative effects on our bodies and health. Believe it or not, there are foods that can actually boost your mood that are good for you too. Here are six healthy foods that can make you happier and boost your overall mood.

Salmon

Salmon contains omega-3 fatty acids which play a key role in reducing symptoms of depression. Research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders says that study subjects who suffered from depression noticed significant improvements in their symptoms after adding omega-3s to their diets.

Bananas

Bananas are, of course, a go-to snack if you need to boost your potassium levels but they also contain tryptophan. This is a type of protein that the body converts into serotonin, a hormone that is known to help you relax, improve your overall mood, and make you feel generally happier. Bananas are also rich in magnesium which helps to relax our bodies.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a great source of lycopene. This is an antioxidant that fights inflammation in the brain which is known to cause depression. Lycopene lives in tomato skins, so you will get the most out of putting whole cherry tomatoes in a salad or dinner dish. It is also a fat-soluble, so eating tomatoes with a drizzle of olive oil will help the body absorb the lycopene.

