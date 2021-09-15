Styles P weighs in on Kanye West-Drake beef (video)

Styles P knows a thing a thing or two about beefs and battles in hip-hop and has called Drake and Kanye West’s war of words “worthless.” Fresh off a crushing Verzuz win as his group the LOX handed Dipset a few verbal blows, the “I Get High” MC checked in with the “I Am Athlete” podcast and gave his opinion on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye’s Donda.

“Sonically, I like Drake’s album better. Content-wise, I like Kanye’s album better. I don’t have to put myself in a box to say which one is better. I have two f—–g individuals in myself that say, ‘Content-wise this guy’s relating to his mom, talking about Christ and all kinda other s—. This guy’s talking about rich n——s, money, chicks he forgot, people mad at him, how much money he got, chicks he love who left him.’ He’s singing about girls, he’s singing about Christ,” the Ghost said.

Styles P and The Lox took on Jay-Z and State Property earlier in their career in a feud that could have turned deadly. With the past far behind them and everybody being cool now, Styles doesn’t even consider Kanye and Drake’s tiff a real problem that could lead to violence.

“They ain’t even fighting, they ain’t arguing … Go the f— around the corner to square up or f—–g hug. … They should both shut the f— up. It’s really an egotistical and prideful battle. Think about what we’re doing right now. One guy is saying I’m a certified lover boy, right? One guy titled the album after his dead mom. God bless the dead, much condolences. Why are we comparing them?” he said.

Check out the interview below as Styles P renders his verdict.