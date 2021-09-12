Swizz Beatz says Kanye vs. Drake Verzuz could happen

Verzuz creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz checked in with New York radio station Power 105.1 and host Angie Martinez on Sept. 10 to discuss a few things and revealed that a Drake vs. Kanye West battle was on the table for consideration. The Ruff Ryder producer explained that they weren’t going to get in the middle of the beef between Kanye and Drake and they would have to work out the details on their own in order to make it happen.

“Kanye was willing to do the Verzuz … He wanted to battle Drake. I left that up to them, and that’s what I told Timb, as well. I was like, ‘Yo, they have to bring that to the table.’ They would have to agree to do that. Kanye was ready, but I don’t know where that’s at now. I’m still leaving it on them,” said Swizz Beatz.

During the interview, the super producers also discuss being named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in the world. Not one to shy away from controversy, Swizz addressed Drake’s diss record toward him as well called “You Only Live Twice.” The track features Lil Wayne and Rick Ross and is just one of the heaters off the OVO boss’s latest project Certified Lover Boy. Drake hones in on Swizz as he spits:

“Unthinkable when I think of the way these n——s been acting/I never did you nothing and you play like we family, huh?/ Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can’t be love/ Not sure where you was trynna send it, it can’t be up/ That day you sounded like a b—-, you fancy, huh?”

The lyrics are believed to be a rebuttal to comments made by Swizz in 2020 on Instagram after an unreleased Busta Rhymes track surfaced where Swizz called Drake a “p—-.”

