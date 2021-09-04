 Skip to content

Drake drops ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album

September 4, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Certified Lover Boy

Drake (Picture by: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Drake dropped his new album, Certified Lover Boy, at 2 a.m. Friday morning and it’s already managed to polarize all of social media. As stated by Drake, the 21-track album is “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.” Executively produced by himself, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre, the 21 tracks discuss love, women, stardom, and the music industry with features from some heavy hitters like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and more.


For the album’s marketing rollout, Drake teased artist features throughout the past week with billboards in their respective hometowns. For example, the New York billboard read, “Hey New York the goat is on CLB,” referencing Jay-Z, and “Hey Houston the hometown hero is on CLB,” in reference to Travis Scott.

A video for the seventh track on the album, “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug was also released earlier on Friday, Sept. 3, revealing a very different side of the Canadian superstar. The rapper goes back to his acting roots with way too many references to count and pays homage to Michael Jackson, Prince, Rambo, and the Backstreet Boys.


Certified Lover Boy has been out for less than 36 hours and has already broken the record for being the most-streamed album in a single day in 2021 on Apple Music, while also topping the entire 21-song chart on the streaming platform. Apple Music also named Drake the most streamed artist in 2021.

 

