Future hosting benefit concert for Haiti in Miami Labor Day weekend

Grammy Award-winning rapper Future is deploying his money and his talent in support of Haiti. Eleven days ago, Haiti was struck by a devastating earthquake that registered 7.2 on the Richter scale. The earthquake has claimed over 2,000 lives leaving thousands more without food and shelter. According to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency 13,000 people are reportedly injured along with the destruction of 50,000 homes. The earthquake follows Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moise, being assassinated in his home on July 7, 2021. The wave of misfortune that has plagued Haiti has been staggering. Furthermore, the country still has not fully recovered after the earthquake that happened in 2010. The rebuilding of Haiti will undoubtedly be a long and difficult process.

Future by way of his FreeWishes Foundation has decided to raise funds for the Haitian people by holding a benefit concert in Miami.

“The least I can do is be of assistance to the people who have supported me unconditionally. Our foundation works [year-round] to assist local initiatives in Atlanta and around the country and we are excited about assisting Haiti,” said Future.

Future and his foundation will host the benefit concert at Oasis Wynwood in Miami on Friday, Sept. 3. The concert will feature Lil Uzi and other special guests. The foundation has partnered with Direct Relief to administer 100% of the net proceeds to support the restoration effort in Haiti. Direct Relief is a global humanitarian aid organization that is active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

The concert is billed as the Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti with performances by Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Friends. Many of rap’s finest live in Miami and this can shape up to be a historic night for the people of Haiti.

For tickets and information about the fundraiser, visit OASISMIAMI.TIXR.COM/HAITIBENEFIT.