Chlöe responds to bizarre rumors about dating Future and selling her soul

Right on the heels of her impressive VMA performance, Chlöe took to her Instagram to respond to two outlandish rumors that have been circulating online – one of them being that she is dating rapper Future which she denied.

“I don’t know where the rumor came from,” Chlöe said in an Instagram Live session. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.” She continued asking viewers which color hair they liked better on her as the “Have Mercy” singer recently debuted stunning blonde locs on the cover for her hit single.

She went on to clear up another rumor about her “selling her soul” and joining the Illuminati. This has been a long-running rumor where some believe A-list Black celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Rihanna sold their souls to attain their success and fortune.

“One moment you all say that I talk about God too much and the next you say I’m selling my soul. Which is it, my loves?” she said during the Instagram Live. “I love God so much and I love music, and I just have a lot of passion. That’s it.”

She concluded, “I didn’t sell my soul, no.”