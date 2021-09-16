Gabrielle Union talks about deep pain from D-Wade getting a woman pregnant

Famously transparent actress Gabrielle Union boldly stated in her new book that she would have “sold her soul” to stop the endless “cycle of loss” while trying futilely to have a baby with her husband Dwyane Wade.

As if the multiple miscarriages weren’t soul-crushing enough, the Think Like a Man star was characteristically blunt in describing how her soul was shattered into millions of pieces when D-Wade, then her boyfriend in 2013, got another woman pregnant.

Union put fans on notice that she is going to “serve up fresh realness” with her second memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, in which she provided excerpts to Time magazine.

“The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily — while I was unable to — left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind,” Union said. “We gathered what we could to slowly remake me into something new. There was no way to disguise where I’d been glued back together.”

