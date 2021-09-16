 Skip to content

Gabrielle Union talks about deep pain from D-Wade getting a woman pregnant

September 16, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Famously transparent actress Gabrielle Union boldly stated in her new book that she would have “sold her soul” to stop the endless “cycle of loss” while trying futilely to have a baby with her husband Dwyane Wade.


As if the multiple miscarriages weren’t soul-crushing enough, the Think Like a Man star was characteristically blunt in describing how her soul was shattered into millions of pieces when D-Wade, then her boyfriend in 2013, got another woman pregnant.

Union put fans on notice that she is going to “serve up fresh realness” with her second memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, in which she provided excerpts to Time magazine.


“The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily — while I was unable to — left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind,” Union said. “We gathered what we could to slowly remake me into something new. There was no way to disguise where I’d been glued back together.”

Flip the page to continue.

Pages: 1 2
Posted in

Keke Palmer goes viral after exposing struggle plate at Met Gala

By Terry Shropshire

Troll says Tiffany Haddish not good enough for Common; her reply is perfect

By Terry Shropshire

Nick Cannon will have more kids if it’s ‘God’s plan’ Seriously?

By rolling

Jennifer Hudson wins 1st Emmy, 1 award away from EGOT status

By rolling

Courtney B. Vance dedicates Emmy win to Michael K. Williams

By rolling

Actress Uzo Aduba reveals she was secretly married last year (photos)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.