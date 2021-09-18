FAMU alum Jason Carter, founder of ONE Music Fest, celebrates its 11th year

Jason Carter, brand marketer, cultural engineer, and the founder of ONE Music Fest, is a visionary and strategic business executive. ONE Music Fest has become a grand event and is in its 11th year. The upcoming event will take place Oct. 9 and 10, 2021.

Carter spoke with rolling out about his inspiration for the fest and his hopes for its future.

What did FAMU give you that inspired you to create ONE Music Fest?

FAMU is probably one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made, as far as walking onto a campus at the age of 18. … Once you put us all in that one space, we were all feeding off of and learning from one another. I had a deep appreciation for go-go from D.C., a deeper appreciation for West Coast hip-hop, deeper appreciation for Midwest rap and Chicago house music.

