Jamie Foxx pays homage to Michael K. Williams (video)

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn, NY apartment on Sept. 6, but the critically acclaimed thespian’s work will live on forever. Williams is up for an Emmy tonight, Sept.19, as he’s nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for his work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” Jamie Foxx recently spoke to TMZ about his fellow actor’s legacy and how he deserves the honor without attaching the win to his untimely passing.

“Man, we talked about this before. There’s some people that you see in our business that you know are just better than you … I hope he’s recognized in the biggest way. It’s so personal man, just a few weeks ago we were all breaking bread and talking about life. You don’t know how quickly things can change. We need to have that because I just want as many people in the world to know that this man lived an artistic life that was above normal,” the Dreamgirls star told TMZ.

Jamie Foxx also penned a touching tribute to his friend on Instagram and spoke more on the brevity of Williams’ acting range.

“My sag, how could this be? We broke bread not too long ago, we talked about art, we talked about acting. You spoke of your mother in such a powerful and endearing way – about how she was your biggest fan. I was always in awe of your performances, how you could be so grounded, so real. But I think about the night we were in New York. Our good friend Oswald Boteng had an amazing fashion show. The clothes were epic [and] the music was tailor-made. But the night belonged to you. You walked out [and] when our eyes focused … we saw this beautiful chiseled black man, and then we realized it was you. We jumped to our feet. We not only applauded the way you poured into the suit flawlessly. We cheered because we knew you were special, – fearlessness, mystique and pure raw talent was before us,” Foxx posted.

