‘The Wire’ star Michael K. Williams found dead in his NYC apartment

September 6, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Actor Michael K. Williams (Image source: Instagram – @bkbmg)

Actor Michael K. Williams, who soared to national fame from his gripping role in the epic cable series “The Wire,” has been reportedly found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was 54 years old.


According to the New York Post, which broke the story, Williams was found in the living room of his apartment in Brooklyn with drug paraphernalia on a nearby table. This suggests that Williams may have overdosed on a yet-to-be-identified narcotic. But there has been no police confirmation.

The actor, who was also famous for his signature scar that went down the length of his face — the result of a bar fight at age 25 that nearly killed him — was very open and transparent about his struggles with drugs over the years.


Williams certainly paid his dues to receive the fame and acclaim he enjoyed. He played bit roles for years, but then skyrocketed to fame when he took on the role of the homosexual criminal in the long-running HBO series “The Wire.”

After “The Wire” finished its six-year run in 2008, Williams went on to star in a series of high-profile cable shows and movies, including 12 Years A Slave, “Boardwalk Empire,” Assassin’s Creed, The Night Of and Lovecraft Country. 

Williams is survived by one son, Elijah.

