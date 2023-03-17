‘The Wire’ star Lance Reddick dies at 60

The actor was known for his roles in ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’
'The Wire' star Lance Reddick dies at 60
Image source: Instagram – @thereallancereddick

Lance Reddick, who was famous for his roles on HBO’s “The Wire” and the John Wick movie franchise has died. He was 60.

Reddick’s body was discovered at his Studio City home on the morning of March 17 around 9:30 a.m. PDT. The cause of death is unclear, but law enforcement does not suspect foul play.


Reddick was doing a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4, and had a guest appearance scheduled for the Kelly Clarkson show next week. He played the character Charon in the movie, and played police commander Cedrick Daniels in “The Wire.”

Reddick also had roles in “Fringe,” “Bosch,” “Oz” and “Lost.”


The actor had some unreleased projects coming up, as he was set to play the Zeus in the Disney+ series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

