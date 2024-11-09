‘Candyman’ star Tony Todd dead at 69

Tony Todd has died at the age of 69.

The prolific actor, who appeared in the Final Destination and Candyman horror franchises, passed away earlier this week at his home in Marina del Rey, Calif., after a long illness, his wife, Fatima, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The industry has lost a legend,” New Line Cinema, which produced the Final Destination franchise, wrote on Instagram. “We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony, -Your Final Destination Family.”

Virginia Madsen, who starred alongside Todd in the original Candyman, also paid tribute to her co-star.

“My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven,” she wrote. “The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.”

Rel Dowdell, the director of Film Studies at Hampton University who directed him in 2012’s Changing the Game, said in a statement, “Tony was a masterful actor who was truly chameleonic; he prepared for every role with the utmost meticulousness. He was truly one of a kind.”

Todd starred in over 100 movies and television shows and made his film debut in 1986, with roles in Sleepwalk and Oliver Stone’s Oscar-winning Vietnam War movie Platoon.

His other notable movie roles included the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead and The Crow.

On TV, he had a recurring role in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” as the Klingon Kurn and also appeared in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

Before achieving success in Hollywood, Todd built a strong foundation in classical theater after graduating from the University of Connecticut and studying at the prestigious Eugene O’Neill National Theater Institute. His commanding presence and distinctive deep voice, which would later become his trademark in horror films, was first honed on stage, where he performed in numerous Shakespeare productions and won acclaim including a Helen Hayes Award for his performance in “The Captain’s Tiger.”

His path to acting was uniquely shaped by his military service, having served in the U.S. Army and been stationed in Germany before pursuing his entertainment career. This experience, combined with his aunt Clara Elliston’s influence, helped forge the disciplined approach he brought to his craft.

Beyond his well-known horror roles, Todd made significant contributions to animation, lending his distinctive voice to various DC-animated projects, including the character Zoom in “The Flash” animated series. His versatility as an actor extended to teaching, as he frequently conducted acting workshops at universities across the United States, helping to shape the next generation of performers.

Todd previously shared how he credited Elliston, who took custody of him when he was 3 as his mother was going through “some issues,” for putting him on the pathway to being an actor.

He moved to Hartford, Conn., where she worked as a maid and Elliston used to bring him on cleaning jobs with her, where he would read books while she worked.

“She would bring me to some of her places, and I would stay in the library while she cleaned the house,” Todd told The Guardian. “I loved books at an early age, so I was content.”

He had a turbulent childhood, which he believed drove his career.

“That all fuels me as an actor,” Todd said. “Because it is part of my DNA, part of my pain, my pleasure, my intellectual zone, my comfort and my discomfort.”

Throughout his career, Todd remained committed to giving back to the community, actively supporting veterans’ causes and youth theater programs. His impact on the horror genre was officially recognized when he received the Horror Icon Award at the New York City Horror Film Festival, cementing his legacy in the genre that made him famous.

Todd also is survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana.