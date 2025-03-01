Angie Stone, the beloved R&B songstress who gave us timeless tunes like “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “No More Rain in (In This Cloud),” has died. She was 63.

According to the confirmation from rep Deborah R. Champagne that was obtraoined by TMZ, Stone was killed in a car crash after leaving a performance in Montgomery, Ala., early Saturday morning, March 1.

The police department investigation the crash have offered few other details at press time.

Angela Laverne Brown was born in Columbia, S.C., where church gospel was her introduction into music. The singer, songwriter, actress and record producer rose to fame in the late 1970s as member of the hip-hop trio The Sequence. In the early 1990s, she became a member of the R&B trio Vertical Hold.

Stone went on to release a succession of successful solo albums Black Diamond and Mahogany Soul which spawned the smash hits, “No More Rain (In These Cllouds) and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” She also dropped the critically-acclaimed albums Stone Love in 2004 and The Art of Love & War in 2007 which rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Angie Stone transitioned into movies and TV

Stone also made the seamless transition into movies and television with the 2002 comedy film The Hot Chick and the role of Big Mama Morton in the Broadway musical Chicago in 2003. She also starred in the reality TV series “Celebrity Fit Club and “R&B Divas.”

Stone is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond and her two grandchildren.