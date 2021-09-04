Michael K. Williams to star in George Foreman biopic

Michael K. Williams has signed on to star in the upcoming untitled biopic of two-time world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman. The project will be directed by George Tillman Jr. whose previous works have included Soul Food, Notorious and The Hate You Give. The Foreman biopic will be released under Sony’s AFFIRM Films label. Khris Davis has already been cast to star as Foreman while Sullivan Jones landed the role of Muhammad Ali.

According to the film’s synopsis, the movie will follow “the life and times of George Foreman, from Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, the Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire, to preacher, then stepping back in the ring to regain the heavyweight championship at age 45, the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.”

Williams will play Doc Broadus, who was Foreman’s trainer and mentor according to Deadline. Broadus was one of the key personnel at Job Corps when Foreman arrived there. Broadus ran a boxing program and instantly recognized how much potential Foreman had as a boxer. Within one year of training with Broadus, Foreman won the Gold Medal in the 1968 Olympics in the heavyweight division.

Broadus continued to work with Foreman throughout his entire career both as a father figure/mentor and coach. Broadus was at all of Foreman’s professional fights working the corner with Foreman’s trainers and they remained friends for life.

Williams is known for his roles on such hit series and projects as “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “When They See Us” and most recently “Lovecraft Country.”

“Excited to be working with u bro @george_tillman,” Williams posted on his Instagram as he announced his latest role.